John "Johnny" Calvin Whitaker Posted on March 17, 2021

Age, 62

Kenton

Services for John "Johnny" Calvin Whitaker will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Hebert Wright. Burial will follow at Preston Cemetery, near Alger. Friends may call 3-7 p.m. on Thursday. Masks will be required and COVID-19 protocols should be followed.

He died on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at his residence.

Memorial donations may be made to the Hardin County Shriners or the Helen Mabrey Shoe Fund. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.