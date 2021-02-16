Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 85

McGuffey

A memorial service for John K. Kearns will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at the McGuffey Church of Christ by David Holbrook.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service.

Attendance will be restricted at the funeral and visitation based on space to accommodate social distancing requirements. Face coverings must be worn while attending visitation and service.

He died on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 at his residence.

Memorial contributions may be made to the USV Athletic Boosters.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

