Home Obituaries John K. Stephan

John K. Stephan

Posted on December 1, 2017
0
0
97

age 60, Swainsboro, Ga.

Memorial services for John K. Stephan will be private and at a later date.

Chapman Funeral Home of Swainsboro is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.chapmanfhofswainsboro.com

He died Tuesday night, Nov. 28, 2017 at Doctors Hospital following a brief illness.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Elenor Clawson

    A memorial service for Elenor Clawson will be at 1 p.m. Monday at the Berea Baptist Church…
    December 1, 2017
    56 second read
  • Randell C. “Ron”, “Randy” Howard

    Randell C. “Ron”, “Randy” Howard

    Age, 65 Wapakoneta Services for Randell C. “Ron”, “Randy” Howard will be at 11 a.m. Saturd…
    November 30, 2017
    1 min read
  • Norman E. Phillips

    Norman E. Phillips

    Age, 87 Forest Services for Norman E. Phillips will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Clark Shiel…
    November 29, 2017
    2 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply