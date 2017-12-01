age 60, Swainsboro, Ga.

Memorial services for John K. Stephan will be private and at a later date.

Chapman Funeral Home of Swainsboro is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.chapmanfhofswainsboro.com

He died Tuesday night, Nov. 28, 2017 at Doctors Hospital following a brief illness.

