Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 80

Kenton

Funeral services for John L. Jordan III will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor John James.

Friends and families may visit from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Masks will be required and Covid-19 protocols should be followed at all services.

He died on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

Memorial donations may be made to the Hi Point Church of Christ in Bellefontaine.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!