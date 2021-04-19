Home Obituaries John L. Jordan III

John L. Jordan III

Posted on April 19, 2021
0
Age, 80 
Kenton

Funeral services for John L. Jordan III will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor John James.

Friends and families may visit from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Masks will be required and Covid-19 protocols should be followed at all services.

He died on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

Memorial donations may be made to the Hi Point Church of Christ in Bellefontaine.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

