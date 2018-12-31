Home Obituaries John Paul Scharf

John Paul Scharf

Posted on December 31, 2018
0
John Paul Scharf
John Paul Scharf

Age, 86
New Bloomington

A Mass of Christian Burial for John Paul Scharf will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, January 4, 2019 at The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kenton with Pastor Father William Ferguson officiating.

Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Kenton.

Friends may call from 4:00PM till 7:00PM Thursday, January 3, 2019 at The Price – McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton.

A Vigil Service will be held at 7:00PM following visitation.

In the early morning “Divine Mercy Hour” of Saturday, December 29, 2018, John Paul Scharf, 86 of New Bloomington, journeyed to his final reward.

Memorial donations may be made to The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Dalton Lee Vance

    Dalton Lee Vance

    Age, 82 Kenton Services for Dalton Lee Vance will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019 at t…
    December 31, 2018
    1 min read

  • Marylin E. Roszman

    Services for Marylin E. Roszman will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 at Stombaugh-…
    December 31, 2018
    1 min read

  • James Richard Carothers

    Age, 86 LaRue James Richard Carothers, age 86 of LaRue, passed away Saturday, August 11, 2…
    December 29, 2018
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply