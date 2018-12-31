Age, 86

New Bloomington

A Mass of Christian Burial for John Paul Scharf will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, January 4, 2019 at The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kenton with Pastor Father William Ferguson officiating.

Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Kenton.

Friends may call from 4:00PM till 7:00PM Thursday, January 3, 2019 at The Price – McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton.

A Vigil Service will be held at 7:00PM following visitation.

In the early morning “Divine Mercy Hour” of Saturday, December 29, 2018, John Paul Scharf, 86 of New Bloomington, journeyed to his final reward.

Memorial donations may be made to The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!