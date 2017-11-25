Home Obituaries John R. Hooker

Posted on November 25, 2017
John R. Hooker
Age, 68
Belle Center

Services for John R. Hooker will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Alger First United Methodist Church, 101 Montville St., Alger, by Pastor Don Clinger.

Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date in the Preston Cemetery in Alger.

The United States Army and VFW #1275 will provide military honors.

Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at the Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel.

Friends may also call from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

He died at 10:22 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017 at the Ohio State University, James Cancer Center in Columbus.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alger First United Methodist Church (Commodities /Food Bank).

Condolences may be expressed at chiles-lamanfh.com.

