Home Obituaries John “Raymond” Manns

John “Raymond” Manns

Posted on April 27, 2020
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Age, 77
Kenton

A celebration of life for John “Raymond” Manns will be held at later date.

He died Monday April 20, 2020 in Perrysburg, Ohio.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • Sister Agnes Marie Boes

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    April 27, 2020
    1 min read

  • Nellie L. Oman

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    April 27, 2020
    1 min read

  • William Lee Simmermon

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    April 27, 2020
    2 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply