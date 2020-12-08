Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 89

Findlay

formerly of Mount Victory

Funeral services for John Richard “Dick” Pfouts will be at noon on Friday, Dec. 11 by Pastor Matthew Blau at the Kirkpatrick-Behnke Funeral Home in Findlay. A private burial will be in the Byhalia Cemetery at a later date.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon on Friday.

He died on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at the Blanchard Valley Hospital.

Memorials can be made in place of flowers, to The Alzheimer’s Association at alzheimers.org.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at, www.kirkpatrickbehnke.com.

