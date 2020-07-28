John Sheehan Posted on July 28, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 78Kentonformerly of Gloucester, Mass. A homecoming for John Sheehan is planned at a later date in Gloucester, Mass. The family asks that in memory of John that you please perform an act of kindness towards others. He died at 10:02 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!