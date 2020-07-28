Home Obituaries John Sheehan

John Sheehan

Posted on July 28, 2020
0
Age, 78
Kenton
formerly of Gloucester, Mass.

A homecoming for John Sheehan is planned at a later date in Gloucester, Mass.

The family asks that in memory of John that you please perform an act of kindness towards others.

He died at 10:02 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

