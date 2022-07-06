In accordance with John’s wishes, a private service will be held at Grove Cemetery. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

John Thomas Murray, 89 of Kenton, passed away Sunday, July 3, at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Toledo, Ohio, surrounded by his family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kenton High School Athletic Boosters in his honor.

The family has asked friends to leave a message or memory on John’s Tribute Wall at pricefh.net

