John Timothy “Tim” Anstine, age 72, of Kenton, died on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at Vancrest of Upper Sandusky, Ohio.

A Celebration of Life for Tim will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Please dress casually. Tim loved his jeans!!! Burial will be in Grove Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial donations in Tim’s honor may be made to Wilkinson McVitty Berlien Adult Day Care Center in Kenton, Ohio.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

