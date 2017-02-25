Age, 81

Kenton

Services for John V. McClish will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Russell McMillion.

Friends may call noon-2 p.m. on Tuesday.

He died at 11:25 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 at the Bridge Hospice Center, Findlay.

Donations in John’s memory may be made to the family in care of the funeral home or Bridge Hospice Care.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

