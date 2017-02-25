Home Obituaries John V. McClish

John V. McClish

Posted on February 25, 2017
0
0
0
John V. McClish
John V. McClish

Age, 81
Kenton

Services for John V. McClish will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Russell McMillion.

Friends may call noon-2 p.m. on Tuesday.

He died at 11:25 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 at the Bridge Hospice Center, Findlay.

Donations in John’s memory may be made to the family in care of the funeral home or Bridge Hospice Care.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • George F. Harp

    Age, 69 Forest Arrangements for George F. Harp are incomplete at the Schindewolf-Stout-Cra…
    February 25, 2017
    19 second read

  • Mark A. Rose

    Age, 56 La Plata, Md. formerly of Wyandot Co. Arrangements for Mark A. Rose are pending at…
    February 25, 2017
    19 second read
  • Mary Kathryn Holland Carey

    Mary Kathryn Holland Carey

    Age, 96 LaRue Services for Mary K. Carey will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the Hepburn United M…
    February 24, 2017
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply