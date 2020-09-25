Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 85

Forest

Services for John W. Mowery Sr. will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest. Burial will follow at Hueston Cemetery, Forest.

Friends may call 3-7 p.m. Monday and 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

He died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at Fox Run Manor Nursing Home in Findlay.

Masks and social distancing are encouraged

Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, has entrusted with the arrangements. Visit www.shieldsfh.com to extend a condolence or share a memory.

