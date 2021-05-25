Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 30

Kenton

Services for John Wesley Hale II will begin at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Matt Winegardner. Burial will be in Grove Cemetery in Kenton.

Friends may call 3-7 p.m. on Thursday.

He died unexpectedly on Sunday, May 23, 2021 due to injuries sustained in a car accident.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family for future expenses for John’s children.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

