Age, 53

Harrod

Private family services for Johnny R. “Rich” Prater Jr. will be led by Pastor Don Clinger at the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Alger. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Alger.

The funeral service for Rich will be livestreamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook Page beginning at noon on Tuesday, April 20.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday.

Attendance will be restricted at the funeral and visitation based on space to accommodate social distancing requirements. Face coverings must be worn while attending visitation and service.

The family requests casual attire for visitation and services.

He died at 3:01 p.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Lima Memorial Health System.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 41, Alger, Ohio 45812 for the benevolence of the family.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

