A graveside service for Jon Steve Flack, 72 of Kenton, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, November 14, 2022 at the Grove Cemetery Committal building with Pastor Doug Flinn officiating. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

He passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Marion General Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Steve’s honor may be made to the Hardin County Angles for Elderly.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!