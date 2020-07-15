Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 70

Ada

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private family services for Jon W. Umphress are being held with David Holbrook officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 16 at the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

Attendance will be restricted at the funeral and visitation based on space to accommodate social distancing requirements. The family and funeral home requests face coverings be worn while attending visitation and service.

The funeral service for Jon will be live streamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook Page beginning at 11 a.m., on Friday, July 17, 2020.

He died at 1:34 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to the dayhab his daughter, Nikki attends: Not An Ordinary Place, 240 S. Walnut St., Dunkirk, OH to help fund activities and experiences for clients living with disabilities and special needs.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

