A funeral service for Joseph Charles Dietz, 70 of North Canton, will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Deacon Nick Klear officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Kenton. Friends and family may visit from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Friday, February 24, 2023 at the funeral home.

Memorial donations in Joe’s honor may be made to the American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Joe passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 20, 2023 at the Aultman Hospital E.R. in Canton, Ohio.

