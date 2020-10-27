Home Obituaries Joseph H. Allsup Sr.

Joseph H. Allsup Sr.

October 27, 2020
Age, 84
Lima

A graveside service for Joseph H. Allsup Sr. will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at Grove City Cemetery, Grove City.

He died on Monday, Oct., 26, 2020 at Lima Manor.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home in care of the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

