Joseph Lee Handly Posted on April 27, 2022

Joseph Lee Handly, 65 of Pasadena, Texas passed away April 6, 2022. Visitation will be held at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME on Saturday April 30, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM followed by the service at 11:00 AM and burial at Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be made out in Joe's name to the Hardin County Humane Society. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com