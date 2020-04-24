Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 65

Kenton

A graveside service for Joseph M. Leveck will begin at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Miami Cemetery near Rushsylvania (Twp. Rd. 51 East and Co. Rd. 5).

He died Tuesday evening, April 21, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.

Memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Marion Home Health Hospice, 278 Barks Road West, Marion, OH 43302.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the staff of Eichholtz Daring and Sanford Funeral Home, Belle Center, and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.

