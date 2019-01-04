Age, 92

Kenton

Services for Joseph W. Dulin will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2018 at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Jonathan Hanover. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call 3-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, where a Masonic Service will begin at 7 p.m. Additional visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday.

He died on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Joe to the Joseph W. and Mabel L. Dulin Family Scholarship c/o KCS Foundation.

Online condolences can be expressed by visiting www.stoutcrates.com.

