Graveside services for Josephine (Hatch) Ward, 86 of Kenton, will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Grove Cemetery Committal Building with Pastor David Robertson officiating. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Josephine passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023, at her residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Josephine’s honor may be made to the Faith Baptist Church of Kenton.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

