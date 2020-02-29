Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Graveside services for Joshua Henderson Hensley will begin at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Fairview McDonald Cemetery, St. Rt. 67, Kenton.

Friends may call noon-2 p.m., Sunday at the McDonald Township House, St. Rt. 67, Kenton.

He died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in rural Hardin County.

He was born Oct. 29, 1982 in Kenton, the son of Henderson “Hank” and Marcella Mae (Cooper) Hensley. His father and step-mother, Hank and Linda Sue (France) Hensley survive in Dola, and his mother and step-father, Marcella (Bruce) Fogle survive in Bellefontaine.

Also surviving are a son, Jordan Dean Henderson Hensley; siblings, Jeremiah (Stacey) Hensley of Alger, Aaron “Clint” Hensley of North Fort Myers, Fla.; and Lisa Dawn Hensley of Jumbo; nieces and nephews, Jeremy Hensley, Jacob Hensley, Hunter Hensley, Rebekah Hensley, Madison Hensley, Aaron Hensley, Allison Hensley, Johnathan Anderson; a step-sister, Terri Baker; a step-brother, Bruce Fogle II; a former wife, Amanda Close of Bellefontaine; and a former sister-in-law, Chanda Fletcher.

Josh worked at MPW, East Liberty. He was recently baptized at First Church of God, West Liberty. Josh enjoyed hunting, fishing, dancing, and rapping.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

Arrangements are being handled by the Waynesfield Chapel of Eley Funeral Home and Crematory. Condolences may be directed to www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.