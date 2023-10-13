Joy A. Gault, age 66 of Forest, died Oct. 12, 2023 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

Funeral services will be on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:00PM at Clark Shields Funeral Home with Pastor Kenneth Drumm officiating. Interment will follow in Patterson Cemetery. Visitation is from 10:00AM-12:00PM before time of services at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit shieldsfh.com.

