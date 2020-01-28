Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















A memorial service for Joyce Anne McCarthy will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at The Church of Christ “Vocal” with Tom McBrayer and Jim Hites officiating.

Friends may call two hours prior to the service at the church.

She died on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

She was born on March 22, 1955 in Kenton to the late George H. and Louella (Adkins) Lawrence. On June 1, 1973 she married Everett McCarthy and he survives in Ridgeway.

Also surviving are two daughters, Sonya Petty of Kenton and Gina Clingerman of Kenton; three sons, Bryan (Brenda) McCarthy of Mt.Vernon, Errol (Mercy) McCarthy of Lima, and Joshua (Jackie) McCarthy of Ridgeway; two sisters, Peggy Gunnett of Bellefontaine and Ethel (Richard) Madison of Kenton; three brothers, Jerry Lawrence of Texas, Jim (Cindy) Lawrence of Kenton and Clayton (Rhonda) Lawrence of Marysville; 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a brother, George H. Lawrence Jr.

Joyce was a member of the Church of Christ “Vocal”.

Known as “Miss Joyce” to her students, Joyce worked for Simon Kenton as a preschool teacher’s assistant for 22 years. Being a teacher’s assistant fit right into her true passion of being a mother, wife and homemaker. She loved to take care of her family, whether it was cooking, spoiling her grandchildren, or supporting them in their various activities or sporting events.

When she wasn’t taking care of her family, Joyce enjoyed singing karaoke in her free time.

Memorial donations may be made to the Church of Christ, 10882 St. Rt. 53, Kenton, OH 43326.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.