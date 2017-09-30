age 74, Bluffton

formerly of Ada

A celebration of life service for Joyce Elaine Cupples will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 at First United Methodist Church of Ada by Pastor Brandi Grant-Rigsby. Inurnment of ashes will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Ada.

Friends may call 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home in Ada and one hour prior to the services Oct. 7 at the church.

Memorial contributions can be made to Ada First United Methodist Church or donor’s choice.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

She died Sept. 27, 2017 at the home of her daughter in Monticello, Wis., after a two-year battle with metastatic ovarian cancer.

