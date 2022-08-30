Joyce Ella (Altvater) Ralph

A memorial service for Joyce Ralph, 89 of Kenton, will be held at 4:30 P.M. on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Friends and family may visit from 3:00 P.M. until the time of services. Burial in Grove Cemetery will take place at a later date. The family is requesting that everyone please dress casually.

In lieu of flowers the family is suggesting a memorial to The Hardin County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!