Age, 89

Nevada

Services for Joyce I. Montgomery will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky by the Rev. Kristen Buchs and the Rev. Matt Garrabrant.

Burial will be at Nevada Cemetery.

Friends may call 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday. A Pythian Memorial Service will be at 1:45 p.m., followed by an OES Memorial Service.

She died Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 at her home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Union-Salem UMC, Wyandot County Council of Aging or the Wyandot East Fire District, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

