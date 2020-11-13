Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 79

Kenton

Joyce K. McCarty, 79, of Kenton, passed away at 4:50 a.m., Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Kenton Nursing and Rehab Center.

A funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor B.J. Thomsen officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. Thursday until time of service. Burial will be in Dunkirk Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church or Goshen Grange.

The family would like to thank the staff of Bridge Palliative Care, Kenton Nursing and Rehab Center, Hardin Memorial Hospital and Kindred Home Health for the excellent care they provided Joyce.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

