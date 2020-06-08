Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 93

Forest

A graveside service for Juanita Derringer will begin at noon on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Hueston Cemetery, Forest.

She died at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Kenton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Forest Jackson Library, Riverdale Athletic Boosters or VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 1182 in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Visit www.shieldsfh.com to extend a condolence or share a memory.

