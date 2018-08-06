Age, 92

Bellefontaine

formerly of Mount Victory

Services for Juanita Smitley will be at 3 p.m. Thursday at Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mount Victory by Pastor Kristi Payne.

Burial will follow at Hale Cemetery.

Friends may call two hours prior to the services on Thursday.

She died Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 at her residence.

Memorials may be made to God’s Lifeline in Mount Victory.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!