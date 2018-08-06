Home Obituaries Juanita Smitley

Posted on August 6, 2018
Age, 92
Bellefontaine
formerly of Mount Victory

Services for Juanita Smitley will be at 3 p.m. Thursday at Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mount Victory by Pastor Kristi Payne.

Burial will follow at Hale Cemetery.

Friends may call two hours prior to the services on Thursday.

She died Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 at her residence.

Memorials may be made to God’s Lifeline in Mount Victory.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

