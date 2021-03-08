Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 84

Dunkirk

Funeral services for Judith Anne Crowe will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by her son, Pastor Tony Crowe. Burial will follow at Dunkirk Cemetery.

Friends may call 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday. Masks will be required and Covid-19 protocols should be followed.

She died on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at her residence.

Memorial donations may be made to Bridge Hospice, Dunkirk EMS or the Hancock County Right to Life.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

