Age, 77

Kenton

Services for Judith Brown will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Minister Blake Kenner. Burial will be in Grove Cemetery in Kenton.

Friends may call from 3-7 p.m. Monday.

She died on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Small Paws Rescue, smallpawsrescue.org.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

