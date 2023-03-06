Judith ‘Judy” Jean Ramsey

Judith “Judy” Jean (Jacobs) Ramsey, 81, of Ridgeway, Ohio passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, March 3rd, 2023, at Mary Rutan Hospital.

A funeral service for Judy will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory. Burial will follow at Hale Cemetery outside of Mt. Victory. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to the services at the funeral home.

Memorial donations in Judy’s honor may be made to the Ridgeway United Methodist Church or to 4-H in care of the Hardin County Extension Office.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

