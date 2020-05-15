Home Obituaries Judy Ann Sherman

Judy Ann Sherman

Posted on May 15, 2020
Age, 78
Kenton

A private family funeral service for Judy Ann Sherman will begin at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the private service. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery. With the current health and safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic, please take all necessary precautions when attending the visitation. If you have underlying health concerns, please consider sending a card or condolence via stoutcrates.com.

She died on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

