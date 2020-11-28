Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 71

Roswell, N.M.

A loving mother and grandmother, JUDY ANN SHINKLE, 71, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. Honoring Judy’s wishes, no services will be held. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Judy’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.

MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Kindred Hospice.

