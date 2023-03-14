Judy C. Williams

Judy Carroll Williams, age 77, of Ada, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

Friends may call from 3:00 to 7:00 PM on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ada Academic Boosters, C/O Ada Exempted Village Schools, 725 W. North Street, Ada, Ohio 45810.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

