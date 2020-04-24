Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 88

Ada

Private family services for Julia A. Allen, due to COVID-19 restrictions, are being held at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada by Rev. Fr. William J. Ferguson. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada. A memorial mass will take place at a later date at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Ada.

She died at 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the Mennonite Memorial Home, Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 222 East Highland Avenue, Ada, Ohio 45810.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

