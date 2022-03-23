Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Julia Hatcher of Lakeview, Ohio, 72 passed away March 20, 2022.

There will be a visitation for Julia on Friday, March 25, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Service will follow on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. The service for Julia will be officiated by Jeremiah and Hebert Wright. Burial at Sieg Cemetery will follow the service.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

