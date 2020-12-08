Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















A funeral service for Julia “Judy” A. Toe will be at 11 a.m. Thurs., Dec. 10 at the Clark Shields Funeral Home in Forest by Pastor David Dissinger. Interment will follow in the Dunkirk Cemetery.

Friends may call from 9-11 a.m. on Thursday. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and everyone is required to wear a mask.

She died on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Blanchard Place Retirement Community.

Memorial donations may be made to Blanchard River Church of Christ in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843.

Visit www.Sheildsfh.com to send a condolence or to share a memory.

