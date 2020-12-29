Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 82

Kenton

Julian “Carter” Cavalier, age 82, passed away on December 26, 2020. Surrounded by his caring wife and children, he was at the courageous and sympathetic care of Marion General ICU in his final days.

A funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2020 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME where the family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. Saturday until the time of service. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Home Savings and Loan in memory of Carter for the Memorial Golf Course.

Online condolences can be sent by visiting stoutcrates.com.

