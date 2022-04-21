Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Julie A. Jenkins, age 74, of Kenton, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 4:36 PM at Hardin Memorial Hospital, Kenton.

A memorial service will begin at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger. Inurnment will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 27th at the funeral home in Alger.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.

