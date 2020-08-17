Home Obituaries Julie Alice Boorman

Julie Alice Boorman

Posted on August 17, 2020
Age, 51
Kenton

A celebration of life service for Julie Alice Boorman will be at a later date.

She died at 1 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at her residence.

In lieu of flowers donations in Julie’s memory may be made to St. Jude.

Online condolences may be expressed at price.net.

