Age, 51

Kenton

A celebration of life service for Julie Alice Boorman will be at a later date.

She died at 1 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at her residence.

In lieu of flowers donations in Julie’s memory may be made to St. Jude.

Online condolences may be expressed at price.net.

