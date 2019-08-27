Age, 43

Kenton

Services for Julie May Bloomfield will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 11543 CR 175, Kenton. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call 5-8 p.m. today at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton and one hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.

She died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at Hardin Memorial Hospital, Kenton.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting www.stoutcrates.com.

