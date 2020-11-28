Junior Otis Chamberlin Posted on November 28, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 95Mount Victory Services for Junior Otis Chamberlin will be private. Burial will take place at Grove Cemetery, Kenton. He died on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at The Willow Brook Christian Village in Delaware. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Silver Creek United Methodist Church or the Wounded Warriors Foundation. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!