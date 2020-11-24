Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 82

Ada

Private family services for Justin L. “Jud” Dearth will be at the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services in Ada by Pastor Thomas Dearth. Burial of ashes will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

The funeral service for Jud will be live streamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook Page beginning at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.

Friends may call 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at the funeral home.

Attendance will be restricted at the funeral and visitation based on space to accommodate social distancing requirements. Face coverings must be worn while attending visitation and service.

He died at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

