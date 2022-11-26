Karen L. Smith

Karen Louise Smith, age 76, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 7:15 AM at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital, Murfreesboro, TN.

Funeral services will begin at 12:00 PM on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada with Rev. Patrick Allen officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service on Monday, November 28, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the funeral home in Ada.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada

