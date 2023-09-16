Services for Karen (Newland) Hites, 76 of Kenton, will be private. Burial will take place at Grove Cemetery in Kenton at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Karen passed away on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at her residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Karen’s honor may be made to Universal Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

