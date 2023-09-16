Home Obituaries Karen (Newland) Hites

Karen (Newland) Hites

Posted on September 16, 2023
0

Services for Karen (Newland) Hites, 76 of Kenton, will be private. Burial will take place at Grove Cemetery in Kenton at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Karen passed away on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at her residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Karen’s honor may be made to Universal Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net. 

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Norma Ruth Shirk

    Norma Ruth Shirk …
    September 15, 2023
    1 min read

  • Glenn E. Hinds

    Services for Glenn E. Hinds, 92 will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 18 at Hanson-Neely-…
    September 15, 2023
    1 min read

  • Tina (Melroy) Mathias

    Tina (Melroy) Mathias …
    September 13, 2023
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply