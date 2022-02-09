Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Bash

Karin Denise, 69

Forest

Funeral services for Karin Denise Bash will be private. She died Feb. 3, 2022 at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

Memorial contributions may be made to Walnut Grove UMC or Riverdale Athletic Boosters in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit shieldsfh.com

Clark Shields Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!