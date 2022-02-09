Karin Denise Bash Posted on February 9, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Bash Karin Denise, 69 Forest Funeral services for Karin Denise Bash will be private. She died Feb. 3, 2022 at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. Memorial contributions may be made to Walnut Grove UMC or Riverdale Athletic Boosters in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843 To extend a condolence or share a memory visit shieldsfh.com Clark Shields Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!